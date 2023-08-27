Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Akanksha Puri treats herself with THIS gift on her birthday; Watch

Akanksha Puri, a widely recognized actress in Indian households, recently made waves with her brief but impactful appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Notably recognized for her portrayal of Goddess Parvati in the mythological series Vighnaharta Ganesha, Puri's stint on the reality show became a topic of conversation. Unfortunately, her journey on the show concluded after just two weeks. Just yesterday, the actress marked her 35th birthday. On this special occasion, she decided to treat herself with a beautiful gift.

Check out what the actress gifted herself on her birthday

On August 26th, the actress celebrated her 35th birthday in style with a grand birthday party. During interactions with the paps, the actress revealed the special gift that she gifted to give herself this year.

Akanksha said, “Aaj maine apne apko ek flat bhi gift kiya. Toh I am very happy. Toh aaj toh double celebration hai mere liya. Finally, aaj ke din mai chahti thi ki papers aa jaye or papers aagye toh I am very happy. (Today, I also gifted myself a flat. So, I am very happy. So, today is a double celebration for me. Finally, on this day, I wanted the papers to arrive and the papers have indeed arrived, so I am very happy.)”

The actress also thanked everyone and said, “Thank you, everyone, aap logo ki blessing hai shayad jisse mai aaj itni aage badd rahi hu. (Thank you, everyone. It's perhaps your blessings that have propelled me this far today.)”

When Akanksha was asked what she planned for her birthday and how it went. She said, “Birthday plan to kal se start hua. Kal phele best friend ke sath dinner tha or bhaut achii shuruwat hui or abhi pura week hi bhaut achaa raha. Aaj bhaut hi achaa, 3 songs haath m aaye bade bade or bhaut hi kuch announcement h jo abhi mujhe roka hua h announce karne se. (The birthday plans actually started yesterday. I had dinner with my best friend yesterday, and it was a really nice beginning. And now, the entire week has been really good. Today has been wonderful as well, I have three songs that have come my way, big opportunities, and there are many announcements that I'm holding back from making.)”

Akanksha Puri was spotted wearing a dress in organ candy colors, complemented by a bracelet and ring that perfectly matched her entire outfit.

Work-wise, Puri initiated her journey as a model and marked her debut in the Tamil film industry in 2013. Over time, she transitioned into the realm of Indian television serials. She made a guest appearance in the show CID and Bigg Boss 13.

