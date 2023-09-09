Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Elvish Yadav graces Shehnaaz Gill's chat show; reveals his song's release date

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Thank You For Coming. Simultaneously, she has enthusiastically resumed her hosting duties on her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. The actress has been consistently hosting celebrities on her talk show and has been treating her fans to sneak peeks through her social media updates. Recently, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vijay Varma graced her show to promote their respective films. Now, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav, also made a special appearance on the show to promote his upcoming song.

Elvish Yadav on Shehnaaz Gill's chat show:

Just a few hours ago, Elvish Yadav clicked on the sets of Shehnaaz Gill's chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner looked dapper as he donned a white shirt layered with a black leather jacket and denim jeans. Maintaining his swag, Elvish sported stylish sunglasses as he posed for the paparazzi along with Shehnaaz. The Bigg Boss 13 fame also looked drop-dead gorgeous as she wore a stylish purple crop top and black bottoms.

While the paparazzi clicked them, Shehnaaz quipped, "Mera set mat tod dena. Abhi itne ameer nahi hue hai hum. (Don't destroy my set. We aren't very rich yet)." When the paparazzi asked Elvish Yadav about his upcoming music video, the YouTuber said, "My song is releasing on September 14, on my birthday."

Watch Elvish Yadav's video with Shehnaaz Gill here-

Shehnaaz Gill also posted a few candid pictures with Elvish on her social media handle. Sharing these snaps, the Bigg Boss 13 fame wrote, "In today’s another episode shot we had the current sensation @elvish_yadav gracing our show for promoting his upcoming song on @playdmfofficial is an absolute bundle of energy. Episodes dropping very soon on my YouTube channel. #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill #elvishyadav #elvisharmy #shehnaazgill."

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's post here-

Shehnaaz also shared a picture with Elvish and her mom on her Instagram story. In this snap, the Thank You For Coming actress is all smiles as she poses with her mom and the YouTuber.

PIC of Shehnaaz with her mom and Elvish Yadav-

Speaking about Elvish's song, not many details have been shared about his upcoming project however the music video is all set to release on September 14.

