Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Falaq Naazz undergoes appendicitis surgery after severe pain; shares crucial advice for women

Actress Falaq Naazz has been a well-known name in the telly industry. The actress recently suffered a health crisis and was hospitalised. Falaq took to her Instagram profile to share her health update with her fans and revealed that she underwent appendicitis surgery. In this post, she penned a long note advising women to get regular checkups and also shared how she ignored the severe pain due to which she had to get hospitalised eventually.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Falaq Naazz shared a few snaps where she can be seen lying on the hospital bed after the surgery. Sharing these photos, the actress gave her health update to her fans and informed them that she had been hospitalised for five days now. Falaq wrote, "The past five days have been quite a roller coaster for me. Lying here in this hospital bed after my surgery has really made me appreciate life and the feeling of being alive."

Revealing what went wrong, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame added, "I want to address all the wonderful women out there: We often endure any pain in our bodies because that’s just how we’re made. However, I feel it’s important to share a little information to help you pay attention to the signs your body is giving you. I recently had surgery for appendicitis, and post-surgery, I discovered that my condition was far from minor; in fact, it had been long overdue. I had always dismissed the pain or attributed it to menstrual cramps and ovulation discomfort."

Take a look at Falaq Naazz's post here-

In the same post, Falaq urged women to not tolerate such pain and to get ultrasounds done on time. The Megha Barsenge actress expressed how she has learnt a valuable lesson and now wishes to prioritise her health.

Falaq also said, "I have profound respect for those enduring various treatments and surgeries and managing to survive. It’s truly not an easy journey, I assure you." Sharing her post-surgery health update, Falaq revealed that she is facing difficulty sneezing as she has stitches in her abdomen.

Workwise, Falaq Naazz is currently seen in Megha Barsenge. Falaq has also worked in numerous other shows such as Pandya Store, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, RadhaKrishn, Sasural Simar Ka and more.