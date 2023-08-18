Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jad Hadid's girlfriend warns Akanksha Puri, says 'Jad se durr rhe'; Watch

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jad Hadid is all over the news ever since he participated in Salman Khan-led controversial reality show. His stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2 was nothing short of controversial. Jad and his co-contestant Akanksha Puri's 30 secs long lip lock grabbed the attention of the viewers and dropped several jaws. Even after the show, Jad and Akanksha exchanged kisses recently at Palak Purswani's birthday bash, leaving several shocked. Speculations were rife that something is brewing between the two, and this might be a start of a new relationship.

Jad Hadid's girlfriend warns Akanksha Puri:

However, now it looks like there's a major unexpected twist related to Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri. A few minutes ago, Jad Hadid was spotted in the city with his girlfriend for the first time. The couple were seen twinning in black outfits and were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi. While posing for the cameras, the paparazzi asked Jad, "Where is Akanksha?" Jad then questioned his girlfriend, "Where's Akanksha?" His girlfriend looked at him and then pointing at the cameras, she said, "Akanksha, Jad se durr rhe, okay?" (Akanksha, stay away from Jad)."

She then laughed, and Jad said, "Okay." Jad even planted a sweet peck on his girlfriend's cheeks. While talking to the paparazzi, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame even mentioned that he will soon meet his daughter within a week, and travel to Turkey with her.

Watch Jad Hadid and his girlfriend's video here:

Now, it's interesting to wait and watch how Akanksha Puri responds to the warning from Jad Hadid's girlfriend. During his time in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jad Hadid never revealed about being in a relationship. It seems like the Lebanon-based model started dating post his stint in the show.

Speaking about Jad Hadid's journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2, the show indeed made him a household name and gained him immense fame. He gained a huge fan following owing to his genuine and caring nature and his charming persona. However, during his stint, Jad Hadid's name appeared in the news several times. Initially, due to his lip lock with Akanksha and then for flashing his b*tt to Bebika Dhurve. Both times Jad was schooled by Salman Khan for his inappropriate behavior.

