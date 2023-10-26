Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar declares her decision to take break from social media, says 'It's time'

Popular actress Jiya Shankar has been in the headlines ever since she participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Since then, she has maintained an active presence on her social media handle where she often expresses her thoughts and opinions and also responds to harsh hateful comments. Her tweets often received strong reactions from the netizens.

Jiya Shankar to take a break from social media:

However, today, in a surprising turn of events, Jiya Shankar took to her Twitter (now X) handle and declared that she will be taking a break from social media. In her tweet, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame wrote, "I guess it’s time ! Taking a break from social media . See you guys after a few days . will be posting on Instagram daily tho but only posting wont be going through any other stuff. Tc guys :)." Netizens flooded her tweet section and supported her decision.

Take a look at the tweet here-

About Jiya Shankar's stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2:

During her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jiya Shankar grabbed the eyeballs of the viewers when she declared her love for co-contestant Abhishek Malhan. She didn't feel shy to express her feelings for the YouTuber and was loved by the audience for her unfiltered personality. In the show, she formed a close bond with Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav.

Her bond with Jad Hadid gained immense attention initially however towards the end of the show their friendship ended on a rough patch. Jiya got evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show after reaching the top 6. After Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jiya was seen in a music video titled Judaiyaan with Abhishek Malhan.

Workwise, Jiya Shankar rose to fame after playing the lead in Kaatelal & Sons. She then gained more popularity after playing the lead role in Pishachini. The actress also starred opposite Riteish Deshmukh in the Marathi film titled Ved.

