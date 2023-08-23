Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar facetimes Abhishek Malhan as he relishes chole bhature

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is currently making headlines due to his participation in the recently concluded reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. His fans anticipated him to secure the victory, yet he emerged as the runner-up of the season. Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar developed an endearing bond during their time on the reality show, which delighted fans who enjoyed witnessing their playful and teasing friendship within the Bigg Boss OTT house. Today, Dimple Malhan shared a vlog on her YouTube channel, featuring Abhishek and Jiya engaging in a video call, showing that their bond remains strong even after the show ended.

Let’s take a look at the cute conversation between Jiya and Abhishek

Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan share a unique and special bond that extends beyond their time in the Bigg Boss house. This deep connection is evident in Dimple Malhan's recent vlog, where Abhishek's affection for Jiya shines through. In a heartwarming moment, as Dimple serves Abhishek delicious chole bhature in bed, he points his phone towards his mother, where he can be seen facetiming Jiya. He playfully remarks, “Yeh Mera chole bhature khane ka partner hai. (She is my partner for enjoying chole bhature.)” Abhishek also playfully teased Jiya by flaunting the delicious chole bhature to her.

In the video, Abhishek went a step further and invited Jiya to visit Delhi. The warmth of their connection was palpable.

Moreover, Abhishek was captured sharing an affectionate and adorable moment with his father, embracing him in a heartwarming hug.

Abhishek created an Instagram Live record:

Abhishek Malhan achieved an impressive feat by hosting an Instagram Live session that attracted an astounding 352k viewers, putting him in the third number to achieve such a remarkable engagement in India.

Abhishek and Jiya’s friendship in Bigg Boss

Fukraa Insaan and Jiya Shankar formed an adorable duo throughout their journey in Bigg Boss Season 2. Their endearing partnership even coined a sweet nickname from fans, 'Abhiya'. During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, they showcased their chemistry through a charming dance performance for a task.

Jiya playfully flirted with Abhishek during the Ticket to Finale task confessing that she finds him appealing due to his 'sharif' (gentlemanly) demeanor.

Jiya Shankar faced elimination from Bigg Boss due to receiving the lowest number of votes, just days before the show's finale. Abhishek Malhan managed to secure the position of the first runner-up. The ultimate victory went to Elvish Yadav, who emerged as the winner of the show.

