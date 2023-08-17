Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar shares PIC with Abhishek Malhan from hospital; drops cute message

Just a couple of days ago, Bigg Boss OTT 2 concluded its journey. Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of this season, making history as the first wild-card contestant to clinch the trophy. Abhishek Malhan secured the position of the first runner-up, a remarkable feat considering his journey. Interestingly, Abhishek's path to the finale was marked by a hospital visit just hours before the grand finale. Even after the finale, Malhan was taken back to the hospital. Many co-contestants like Manisha Rani, Aashika Bhatia, and Bebika Dhurve visited him at the hospital and one of them is Jiya Shankar.

The bond between Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar was loved the most by their fans. Their camaraderie struck a chord with the audience, earning them the endearing nickname "AbhiYa."

Take a close look at Jiya’s post:

Jiya Shankar took to her Instagram and posted a story mentioning Abhishek Malhan. She also quoted a cute message and wrote, “Get well soooon kaddu.”

Jiya was accompanied by her mother during her visit to the hospital. Jiya was seen wearing a cute off-white crop top with black pants, whereas Abhishek can be seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants or trousers.

Abhishek Malhan discharged from the hospital:

Today, on Thursday, August 17, Abhishek Malhan was discharged from the hospital, marking a significant step in his recovery. Abhishek stepped out for his first public appearance since Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale and his health setback. Abhishek was seen in a comfortable yet stylish outfit, donning a white t-shirt that he paired with a sleek black jacket. Malhan was spotted with his mother, underscoring the importance of family support during challenging times. This appearance symbolized Abhishek's resilience and determination, as he continues to progress on the path of recovery.

On the day of the finale, Prerna Malhan (Fukra Insaan’s sister) confirmed that Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan was hospitalized. Malhan even missed out on the initial part of the Grand finale. Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan both were the strongest contestants for the throne. Season 2 of Bigg Boss Ott concluded its journey on 14th August.

