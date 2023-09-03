Bigg Boss OTT 2's Manish Rani visits Patna for first time post show; receives heartwarming welcome from fans

Manisha Rani quickly rose to prominence as one of the standout contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Her captivating presence, marked by unfiltered conversations, a vivacious personality, and mesmerizing dance skills, endeared her to fans and viewers right from day one. Following her remarkable journey on Bigg Boss Season 2, Manisha Rani recently made a delightful appearance at Patna airport, where her fans showered her with a heartwarming welcome.

Manisha Rani gets a delightful welcome from fans at Patna airport

Manisha Rani, the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 fame, recently took to her Instagram account to share a video of her visit to Patna after her stint on the controversial show. In the video, Manisha gives a peek into her warm welcome from fans in Patna at the airport. The video shares a glimpse of how ecstatic the fans were to see Rani. They even showered her with love.

Manisha Rani was thrilled by the reception and expressed her gratitude to everyone who voted for her. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame also expressed her pride in being a Bihari and encouraged everyone to be proud of themselves.

While sharing the video, in the caption, Rani wrote, “Patna Airport me mere fans ne itne pyar se Swagat kiye or mere Munger walo ne itna pyar diya Thank you sooooo much everybody for such a warm welcome aao sab ka pyar hi mere liye Jeet hai Aap mere YouTube channel pe jaa ke full vlog dekhiye or dher sara pyar dijye #manisharani #1piece. (At Patna Airport, my fans welcomed me with so much love, and the people of Munger showered me with so much love. Thank you sooooo much, everybody, for such a warm welcome. Your love is a victory for me. Please go to my YouTube channel, watch the full vlog, and give lots of love #manisharani #1piece.)”

Manisha Rani’s work front

Manisha Rani is an Indian social media influencer, content creator, and dancer who has garnered significant fame for sharing engaging and entertaining content on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. She began her creative content journey on Instagram while simultaneously working as a waitress.

Manisha later entered the Bigg Boss reality show and achieved the position of the second runner-up, with Abhishek Malhan securing the first runner-up position and Elvish Yadav emerging as the winner of the show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Manisha Rani has THIS to say about Elvish Yadav's girlfriend