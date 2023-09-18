Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani gets ready to appear on India's Best Dancer 3; shares PIC from makeup room

Manisha Rani is all over the internet these days and fans can't get enough of her. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 second runner-up has garnered attention and support from her loyal fan base with her stint in Bigg Boss ÒTT 2. Her unfiltered attitude, style, relatable life, and the way she cared for others made her one of the favorite contestants. Many celebrities also supported her. After coming out of the house, Rani is busy with multiple projects and appearances. Manisha keeps her fans and followers updated with every detail on social media, in the meantime.

Manisha Rani gets ready for India's Best Dancer 3

A few hours ago, Manisha took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video. It shows her getting her hair and make-up done inside a vanity van. She shared that she and Tony Kakkar will appear on India's Best Dancer 3 as guests. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame further mentioned she was getting ready for the show. In the video, Rani said, "Good afternoon, my lovely people, Manisha Rani fans, kyase hai aap sab hi? Hopefuully aap mast honge Manisha Rani ke tarah. Aur abhi hum vanity mein hain aur abhi hum ready ho rahe hain kyunki aaj hum aaye hain India's Best Dancer, jo dance wala reality show hain, usme as a guest hum aur Tony Kakkar jaa rahe hain. (How are you all? Hope you all are doing good like Manisha Rani. I am getting ready inside the vanity van now as I have come to attend the dance reality show India's Best Dancer as a guest with Tony Kakkar)." While speaking to the camera, she also gave a glimpse of her vanity van.

Check out glimpses of Manisha Rani getting ready for a shoot in her vanity van:

About Manisha Rani and Tony Kakkar's music video

Jamna Paar was released on September 6th, marking Manisha Rani's debut music video in collaboration with singer Tony Kakkar. Notably, Neha Kakkar also lent her voice to this catchy track, which is currently making waves in the music scene. Fans of both the singer and the talented dancer are showering praise on her for this impressive debut. Manisha Rani herself expressed her gratitude towards Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar for featuring her in this song. The music video of Jamna Paar has garnered considerable attention, not just for the catchy tune and Manisha Rani's dance steps but also for the chemistry between Manisha and Tony in the video. Fans are absolutely loving the 'Tonisha' duo, and the song is trending as a result.

