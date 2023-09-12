Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani sets off on an exciting journey; Can you guess?

Manisha Rani, a beloved contestant from Bigg Boss OTT 2, stands out as one of the few participants who enjoys a universal fan base without any detractors. Her infectious and bubbly-girl-next-door personality endeared her to viewers from all walks of life. Recently, she expanded her horizons by venturing into the world of music, collaborating with renowned singer Tony Kakkar to release her debut music album, titled Jamna Paar. Now, Manisha Rani is embarking on an exciting new journey, leaving her admirers curious and eager to follow her next chapter.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani sets off on an exciting journey

The girl-next-door sensation, currently basking in the adoration for her hit album Jamna Paar, is gearing up for the next thrilling chapter in her life. Today, Manisha took to her Instagram story to share a delightful message with her fans. She said, "Good morning India. Good morning my people. Have a lovely day ahead or Lovely mera nickname hai jisko pata nahi hoga uske bata de rahe hai. Lovely is my nickname. Aur aaj hum jaa rahe hai shooting ke liye, mere dusre album ke liye shoot karne jaa rahe hai. So I am super excited. Okay okay, love you all. Pohch gaye hai abhi, baaki ka update apko milte rhega."

Manisha's excitement is palpable as she shares the news of shooting for her second album with her fans. She's not only thrilled about the project but also committed to keeping her fans in the loop with regular updates. However, for the moment, the details of this exciting new album remain shrouded in mystery, leaving fans eagerly anticipating more information.

About Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani is celebrated for her versatility across various domains, including social media influence, content creation, and her prowess as a dancer. Her journey to the limelight commenced with the inception of TikTok, where she began creating videos. However, when TikTok faced a ban, Manisha seamlessly transitioned to Instagram, where she continued to create engaging content, rapidly amassing a dedicated fan following.

Her ascent to stardom hit a new high when she joined Salman Khan’s hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. On the reality show, Manisha showcased a unique blend of resilience and charisma, captivating audiences with her authentic personality. She formed close bonds with fellow contestants, including model Jad Hadid, actress Bebika Dhurve, YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, and YouTube Elvish Yadav.

