Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani's recent pics with Tony Kakkar are all things LOVE; Neha and fans react

Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended this month, but the excitement surrounding the lives of each contestant continues buzzing. Fans are excited to know what’s keeping them busy in their lives. Among all contestants, one contestant who is constantly hitting headlines is Manisha Rani. Why? Because of her rumored budding romance with Tony Kakkar. While, none of them commented on it, fans are having a gala time seeing their closeness grow in the last few days. Now, Tony has uploaded a recent video with Manisha Rani that made the fans daydream about the two as a couple.

Tony Kakkar’s recent video with Manisha Rani

Yesterday, Tony Kakkar dropped a video that seems from the shoot of their upcoming music video. The two posed for mirror selfies and looked adorable. Manisha is seen in a yellow kurti and a heavily embellished dupatta wrapped around her. The video is a compilation of some photos of the two. In one of the photos, Manisha and Tony look at each other with smiles on their faces. The other is a candid moment of a conversation between the two, and another one is a mirror selfie. The video is uploaded with the caption, “#ToniSha Out Soon” It is uploaded with the background song, Tu Duniya Meri.

Check out the video here:

Neha Kakkar reacts to Tony Kakkar's post

Sister Neha reacted to Tony's post and she dropped a comment, "Awww.. ToniSha!" She also added a kiss and heart in the eyes emojis. The singer further shared the post in her social media story and wrote, "Pyar!" Rohanpreet Singh also dropped a comment and wrote, "Excited!!"

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Check out Neha Kakkar's reaction here:

Advertisement

Fans of Manisha and Tony are excited beyond words seeing the photos. They bombarded the comment section with their wishes to see the two as a couple. One sure wrote, "Main ab tak 20 times dekh chuki hun mera to dil hi nhi bharta hai." Another wrote, "Saach mein dono eksaath hai kya? Rehna chahiye."

Yesterday, Manisha also went for a drive with Tony Kakkar. The video showed her singing along to Neha Kakkar's song as Tony Kakkar drove the car. They also had a friend seated in the backseat of the car.

ALSO READ: 'She woke up one night and started to cry,' Shoaib Ibrahim recalls wife Dipika Kakar's health condition