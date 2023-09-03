Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve reunite days after grand finale; pose for a cute carfie

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was a rollercoaster of drama, emotions, and surprising twists. It witnessed numerous conflicts, intriguing relationship dynamics, and relentless tests of the housemates' patience. The grand finale took place on August 14th, where Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve, two beloved contestants, secured spots in the top 5. Following the show's conclusion, many Bigg Boss contestants reunited outside the iconic house, including the first-time reunion of Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve.

Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve reunite:

Astrologer-turned-actress Bebika Dhurve and actress Pooja Bhatt emerged as two of the most beloved contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Today, Pooja Bhatt delighted fans by sharing a picture on her Instagram story featuring Bebika Dhurve. Despite some sour moments during their time in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, the two formed a close bond and consistently supported each other.

In the picture, the two appeared joyfully reunited. Pooja Bhatt sported a black top under a pink jacket, with a no-makeup look and her hair left open. Bebika was dressed in a black outfit, also with open hair, and sported black goggles for the meet.

About Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt is a versatile Indian artist known for her roles as a film director, actress, voice-over artist, and filmmaker. She is the daughter of the acclaimed Indian filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt. Pooja Bhatt's journey in the film industry began at the young age of 17 in 1989 when she made her acting debut with the film Daddy.

Her breakthrough came with the romantic comedy Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin in 1991, where she starred alongside Aamir Khan. This movie not only marked her major solo success but also served as her significant debut on the big screen. Pooja Bhatt's most recent appearance was in the Netflix web series titled Bombay Begums.

About Bebika Dhurve

Bebika Dhurve has made a name for herself as a multi-talented professional, excelling as a dentist, astrologer, and a renowned actress. She gained recognition in the entertainment world for her role as Devika Oberoi in the highly acclaimed drama series, Bhagya Lakshmi. Dhurve also made appearances in other notable shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Dhhai Kilo Prem.

For those unaware, the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 included Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve. Pooja Bhatt was the first contestant to be eliminated during the finale episode, while Bebika was the second to leave. Manisha Rani emerged as the second runner-up, with Malhan securing the first runner-up position. Elvish Yadav made history by winning the Bigg Boss trophy as a wildcard contestant, becoming the first to do so in the show's history.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Bebika Dhurve recalls celebrating Raksha Bandhan while studying in Karnataka