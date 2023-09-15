Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve to collaborate for movie with Vikram Bhatt? See PIC

Bigg Boss OTT 2 hosted by Salman Khan created many controversies in the industry. Many actors and influencers were seen on the show. With day-to-day fights, the show garnered huge TRPs. Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve have become good friends in the show. The actresses now share a great bond. There have been some rumors that Bebika became Pooja's friend so she could get herself a career boost.

Pooja Bhatt has recently posted a story with Vikram Bhatt on her Instagram handle hinting that both of them are announcing a project.

Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve collab for a movie

Pooja spilled the beans to her fans announcing a movie with Bebika Dhrurve and and is seen talking to Vikram Bhatt, presumably on the storyline. Take a look at the post-

Initially, the actress posted a story captioning it "New Film Alert" with the hashtag #somethingcooking as she is seen sitting next to Vikram Bhatt looking at the iPad. Even the director and producer Vikram Bhatt reposted the story captioning, "To my friend @poojabatt1972 who gave a break in films and to whom I own too much, this is the one for your gratitude." At first, fans thought it was a movie that she had been directing soon after her Bigg Boss OTT 2 appearance and were curious to know who she was casting.

Later, Vikram Bhatt posted a candid image with actress Bebika Dhurve captioning "was great meeting this bundle of joy and bratty-ness @bebikadhurve". Now that the cards are out, fans have had some mixed reactions to this. The post of Bebika Dhurva had mixed reactions from fans. Some are seen supporting her and some are calling her an opportunistic person.

Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt's vacation

Since the two besties have grown close to each other; both have been posting pictures of their outings. Some days back, the Bollywood actress posted a video where the two were having a great time with one another. Pooja Bhatt wrote a caption saying, "Back to Reality". Many celebs liked her post. They are also planning to go overseas for vacation, as per reports.

