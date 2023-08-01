Bigg Boss OTT 2 Family Week: Abhishek Malhan and Avinash Sachdev burst into tears after seeing their moms

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, is nearing its grand finale in just two weeks, causing fans to excitedly anticipate the winner of this controversial reality show. Currently, the show is in its seventh week. 13 contestants entered the house on June 17th to compete for the prestigious Bigg Boss trophy and only eight remain after surviving evictions and staying true to their personalities. Following previous seasons, the upcoming episode of the show will feature a family week celebration where each contestant will welcome one family member.

Avinash Sachdev meets his mom:

A few hours ago, Jio Cinema shared promos giving a glimpse of the family week being celebrated in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The first promo features Avinash Sachdev wherein we see him rushing towards the main entrance of the door as soon as his mom enters. Avinash gets emotional as soon as he hugs his mother. He shows his mom his favorite spot in Bigg Boss house. It is also seen that Manisha Rani meets Avinash's mom and jokingly tells her that Avinash never pays attention whenever she flirts with him. The caption of this promo reads, "Avinash's heartwarming reunion with his mom brings tears to everyone's eyes. Watch #BBOTT2 24 hours live feed on #JioCinema for free!"

Watch Avinash Sachdev meet his mom:

Abhishek Malhan bursts into tears:

After Avinash Sachdev, a promo featuring Abhishek Malhan was uploaded on the channel's social media platform. This promo shows how Abhishek bursts into tears as soon as he sees his mother and hugs her. Their reunion leaves Manisha Rani emotional. In another promo, we see Abhishek's mother meeting all the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Watch Abhishek Malhan's reunion with his mother:

Watch Abhishek's mother meeting all inmates:

Update about Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 and the grand finale episode of the show will go on air on August 13. The contestants who are nominated to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 this week are Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, and Manisha Rani. The contestants who made it to the finale week are Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve.

