Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fans miss host Salman Khan's energy? Here's what is bothering them

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been courting attention not just for its popularity but for a series of back-to-back happenings inside the house. This season follows up on its predecessor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. Recently the show garnered a lot of buzz with its captaincy task. This in turn led to contestants like Elvish Yadav engaging in heated arguments with contestants Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev. The show is now headed towards its grand finale where host Salman Khan will announce its winner.

The success of this controversial yet popular reality show has many reasons, whether it is the unique format of locking popular celebrities in a closed house to test their survival instincts or the unique tasks which lead to heated arguments and high-voltage drama inside the house. The show has kept the audience engaged for years but one of the biggest reasons of this show’s massive success is also due to its host and megastar presence. Salman’s commanding screen presence contributes the most to the show ranking high on the TRP charts but lately, fans have been pointing out that now the host seems disinterested in the show.

Netizens feel Salman Khan is disinterested in the show

The popular reality show Bigg Boss, a remake of the American reality show Big Brother has kept the audiences hooked to its concept for years. We have seen many popular celebrities attempting to host the show whether it's Arshad Warsi, Shilpa Shetty or the legendary star Amitabh Bachchan. However, things changed when the megastar resumed the host duties from season 4. The Wanted star impressed the audiences with his hosting skills, powerful voice and carefree attitude. Whether it was seeking accountability with the contestants for their mistakes or taking a stand for the right things or entertaining the audiences and contestants with his sharp sense of humour, there was a distinct sense that Salman gave it all to the show.

However, lately, the audience has started feeling that the 58-year-old actor seems to have lost his charm and looks completely disinterested in hosting the show. A user on Reddit wrote,” Salman is disinterested in the show now, he doesn't laugh or joke anymore, no dance entry on weekend ka vaar.’’ Another user wrote, “ I don't know if his health is fine or not he is a patient of trigeminal neuralgia so that might be bothering him but paise le rahe ho toh give your all.” Another user wrote,” This show is just easy source of income for him, this has been the case with his movies as well where he doesn't show any effort.”

Take a look at the promo of the show

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 on Jio Cinema and airs on weekdays at 9 pm with 24-hour live streaming. During the weekends, a special segment called Weekend Ka Vaar is hosted by Salman Khan. Currently, the contestants in the house are Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia

