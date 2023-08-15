Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Abhishek Malhan lauds Elvish Yadav's win; tells fans, 'I disappointed you guys...'

The eagerly awaited and highly anticipated Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale unfolded last night, as devoted fans showered their favorite contestants with unwavering love and support, casting non-stop votes in their favor. All the anticipatory fervor we've been discussing came to life through trending conversations on diverse social media platforms.

The distinguished top 5 contestants within the Bigg Boss OTT 2 abode were none other than Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve. The culmination of this reality spectacle marked a thrilling juncture, harmonizing the anticipation that had rippled across the virtual landscape. After the finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan posted on his social media account and congratulated Elvish Yadav.

Let’s take a close look at what Fukra Insaan posted

Yesterday, on 14th August, after the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finale, the first runner up Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan took to his Instagram account and shared his experience, thanking for all his beautiful and loving memories in the Bigg B house. Malhan also congratulated Elvish Yadav.

In the post, Malhan posted a picture of himself wearing a crown and wrote, “Our #BBOTT2 journey comes to an end! Thank you for all the fun, memories, love, and laughter! Congratulations, @elvish_yadav on winning. #FukraInsaan #AbhishekMalhan #BiggBoss #JioCinema”

Another post by Abhishek Malhan for his fans from the hospital:

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Finale update:

As the finale of the much-anticipated show began yesterday, the pop music sensation Badshah made a grand entrance into the show, engaging with all five of the finalists. Amidst the ensuing fun and festivities, the moment of the first elimination arrived, resulting in Pooja Bhatt being the initial finalist to depart from the competition.

Watch the exclusive interaction with the Bigg Boss finalists below:

The entertainment continued to unfold as Krushna Abhishek took to the stage of Bigg Boss OTT 2, channeling the persona of 'Jaggu dada'. As time progressed, the viewers were presented with the second elimination, which led to Bebika Dhurve bidding farewell to the show.

Adding to the star-studded lineup, Ranneeti Balakot and Beyond, and Dream Girl 2 cast graced the show with their presence, showering the remaining trio of finalists with their unyielding support. The suspense heightened as Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday took the stage to reveal the top two contestants, ultimately leading to the elimination of Manisha Rani from the competition.

