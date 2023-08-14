Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale Live Updates: Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha, Pooja, Bebika, who will win?

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 kicked off with a lot of excitement on June 17, featuring 15 contestants from various fields competing for the coveted winner's title. After nearly 8 weeks, the show led by Salman Khan is ready to wrap up tonight. In just a short while, one of the top 5 finalists - Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, or Bebika Dhurve - will be declared the season's winner and will also receive a cash prize. Viewers are eagerly anticipating the announcement of 'the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is...' With enthusiasm reaching its peak, we're here with the latest updates on the Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale, scheduled to air today, August 14, at 9 pm on Jio Cinema.