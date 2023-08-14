Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Elvish Yadav emerges as winner; lifts trophy and wins cash prize of Rs 25 lakh

After weeks of drama, camaraderie, and intense competition, we find ourselves at the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. The Grand Finale started with a bang with many popular celebrities gracing the show. And finally, the news that everyone has been waiting for; Elvish Yadav is the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered tonight with the top 5 contestants of this season; Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, and Pooja Bhatt. The Salman Khan-hosted show premiered on June 17 and successfully ran for almost two months.

Elvish Yadav lifts the winning trophy

Elvish Yadav lifted the winning trophy of the season, making Abhishek Malhan the first runner-up. Before declaring the winner, the top two contestants are asked to pick up their favorite items from inside the house. Then they are called outside in the garden area. Salman Khan builds up the excitement and takes his time to announce the winner. He holds Elvish and Abhishek's hands and asks them to pray. Finally, after more than 10 minutes, he raises Elvish's hand and declares him the winner. As Elvish lifts the trophy, he says, "Mein bola tha agar mein jeeta toh ye trophy Abhishek k haat mein dunga", then he hands over th trophy to Abhishek. Then he also asks Manisha to join them and lift the trophy.

Take a look at the winning moment here:

Pooja Bhatt was the first contestant to get evicted tonight, followed by Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani. While Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the season, Abhishek Malhan is the first runner-up.

Elvish Yadav's journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Talking about Elvish’s journey, this contestant’s journey took everyone by surprise. He entered as a wild card contestant and quickly secured a place for himself and emerged as the strongest contestant. Elvish is a social media influencer and YouTuber who enjoys a massive fan following. His bromance with YouTuber Abhishek Malhan is loved by the viewers. Although he looks calm, on several occasions he has bad-mouthed his fellow contestants. This even led to Salman Khan schooling him in one of the weekend ka vaar episodes.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT premiered on June 17 on Jio Cinema. The show, hosted by Salman Khan began with thirteen contestants - Puneet Sharma, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, and Falaq Naazz. While Puneet Sharma created history by becoming the first contestant to get eliminated within 24 hours, Jiya Shankar was the 6th contestant to get eliminated in the last week during a mid-week elimination round.

