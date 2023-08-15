Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Shehnaaz Gill lauds Elvish Yadav's victory; has THIS to say about him

From June 17 to August 13, there was not one day viewers have not witnessed drama, intense competition, and contestants bashing each other in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. On August 14, finally, the news that everyone has been waiting for has come as Elvish Yadav lifted the winning trophy of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. The Grand Finale of Salman Khan hosted show premiered on August 14 with the top 5 contestants of this season - Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, and Pooja Bhatt. After the winner was announced, actress and Bigg Boss 13 participant, Shehnaaz Gill congratulated Elvish for being the first-ever wild card contestant to win the show.

Shehnaaz Gill lauds Elvish Yadav for winning Bigg Boss OTT 2

A while ago, Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate Elvish Yadav for winning the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. She wrote, "Congratulations @elvish_yadav on winning #BiggBossOtt2 (a happy emoji) You've definitely made history today... first ever wild card contestant to win the show! (a happy emoji)"

Have a look:

Elvish Yadav is the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2

After dramatic weeks, Elvish Yadav lifted the winning trophy of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Abhishek Malhan was the first runner-up. Salman Khan took his time to announce the winner as he held Elvish and Abhishek's hands and asked them to pray. After winning, Elvish said, "Mein bola tha agar mein jeeta toh ye trophy Abhishek ke haath mein dunga." As promised, the winner handed over the trophy to Abhishek and also asked Manisha to join them.

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT premiered on June 17 on Jio Cinema. The show began with thirteen contestants - Puneet Sharma, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, and Falaq Naazz.

Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt was the first contestant to get evicted innthe finale round, followed by Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani. While Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the second season, Abhishek Malhan became the first runner-up.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Elvish Yadav emerges as winner; lifts trophy and wins cash prize of Rs 25 lakh