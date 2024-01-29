Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist Abhishek Malhan has a hilarious reaction on Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar's loss

Bigg Boss 17 concluded last night with Munawar Faruqui being declared the winner of the season. The rapper-comedian took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and also a luxurious car. Udaariyaan actor Abhishek Kumar finished his journey as the first runner-up. While many celebrities reacted to Munawar's victory, Bigg Boss OTT 2's finalist Fukra Insaan aka Abhishek Malhan reacted to Kumar securing the second spot.

Abhishek Malhan took to his Twitter (now X) to comment on Kumar's loss. His statement also had to do with his loss during Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Abhishek Malhan's reaction to namesake not winning Bigg Boss 17

Abhishek Malhan was the first runner-up in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and was one of the strongest contestants on the show. However, wild card entrant Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner. In Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar had quite a bumpy ride and he also finished his journey as the runner-up. Malhan took a dig at the coincidence that both runners-up have the same name.

He quipped, "Salman bhai k age ABHISHEK name ka banda to ni jeetsktaaa kabhi. BB 18 m Ayushman name leke enter krte"

Have a look at Abhishek Malhan's tweet here-

Advertisement

Abhishek Malhan versus Elvish Yadav post Bigg Boss OTT 2

After Elvish Yadav lifted the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2, fans speculated that his good friend from the show Abhishek Malhan would have a problem with it. However, Malhan took it in a positive stride. He also gained support from neutral viewers who believed his journey on the show was phenomenal and that he would've won the trophy. While Malhan and Yadav remained cordial, a controversy took place because of which there were misunderstandings between the duo. However, they sorted out the same soon.

BFFs Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar as Top 2 of Bigg Boss 17

The most loved trio of the show Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar were the top 3 finalists and they were elated to have come this far with each other. They were seen rejoicing and celebrating their victory. Mannara got evicted at number third spot leaving besties Munawar and Abhishek as the top 2.

The duo bid an emotional adieu to the Bigg Boss 17 house and walked on the stage. After teasing them a bit, Salman Khan announced Munawar Faruqui as the winner of the 17th season of the show. Munawar couldn't believe it at first but as the celebration began, he expressed his joy.

Abhishek Kumar on being the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 17

Abhishek Kumar was all smiles as he interacted with the media post the Bigg Boss grand finale shoot. He was seen being overwhelmed with the amount of love showered on him and he mentioned being content with being declared as the first runner-up. He also stated that he was happy over Munawar Faruqui's win.

Munawar Faruqui on winning Bigg Boss 17

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Munawar Faruqui revealed that he always believed that Abhishek Kumar was a deserving candidate to win the show but he wanted to lift the trophy. Although, he would have been happy if Kumar had won the same.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 17's winner Munawar Faruqui says, "I'm mentally drained and can't process things"