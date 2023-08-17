Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist Bebika Dhurve has THIS to say about participating in Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 fame Bebika Dhurve's journey has been nothing short of remarkable, reflecting her versatility in both personal and professional spheres. Her candid and unfiltered opinions set her apart, adding depth and authenticity to her presence in the Bigg Boss house. After the wrap of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the audience is now gearing up for the next season of Bigg Boss i.e season 17. And, Bebika Dhurve has shared her thoughts on her participation in Bigg Boss Season 17.

Bebika Dhurve has THIS to say about participating in Bigg Boss 17:

According to the ETimes report, Bebika Dhurve made her first public appearance today after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. During her encounter with the paps, she was asked about her take on being a part of Bigg Boss Season 17.

Answering the question, Dhurve said, “I don't know if the audience wants to see me or not. If janta wants me to participate then I would surely consider it. But I don't know whether it will turn out as hit as our season.”

How does Bebika Dhurve feel about Manisha Rani emerging as second runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2

During her appearance, Bebika also spoke about co-contestant Manisha Rani. She even shared her thoughts on Manisha emerging as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2, beating her.

Talking about Manisha, Dhurve said, “Throughout the season, Manisha stayed to be a good friend. Despite all the ups and downs that we had inside the house. For me, I am still waiting for her and to stay as friends. I would love to continue this bond but it is on Manisha to decide what she wants.”

Manisha Rani is a social media prodigy and actress. She won the affection of millions of viewers through her remarkable journey in Bigg Boss. Manisha marked her journey by emerging as the second runner-up of the show.

Work-wise, Bebika Dhurve has made a mark as a dentist, astrologer, and well-known actress. She gained prominence in the entertainment arena with her portrayal of Devika Oberoi in the widely acclaimed drama series, Bhagya Lakshmi. Dhurve also made an appearance in shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and Dhhai Kilo Prem.

