Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist Manisha Rani was offered to take part in Bigg Boss 16? Deets Inside

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani has been one of the most talked about personalities of Bigg Boss. After the stint in the show, success kissed her feet and Manisha has been doing well in the showbiz industry. Recently, Manisha appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast Bharti TV, and spoke about her personal life and professional achievements. She even revealed how she was offered Bigg Boss 16 before Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Manisha Rani reveals why she rejected an offer of Bigg Boss 16:

While talking to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani spoke about the process of how Bigg Boss is offered to contestants. While talking about the same, Manisha even revealed that she was offered to enter Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card contestant. She shared, "I always wanted to go from the start in Bigg Boss."

Referring to Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha further added, "Now, wild card contestant won the show but I always believed that the contestants who have entered from the start make more space in the hearts compared to wild card contestants because there is no time. So I always thought of going to the show from the start so I didn't go in Bigg Boss 16."

What is the Bigg Boss selection process?

Manisha disclosed that she got an offer for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 because the makers had seen her videos. She revealed, "I had prepared a proper audition video even though the Bigg Boss people don't consider these videos. Although I thought they might be impressed seeing this video so I made the video and they might have been impressed with that only."

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame continued, "Then they called me and asked me questions regarding how I would react in given situations. I answered all the questions. They call you 3-4 times and 8-10 people question you. They dragged me for 3-4 months and they never give you a confirmation. You get a confirmation 15 days before the show and then they do all the medical check-ups and all other checkups and then they call you in Bigg Boss."

For the uninitiated, Manisha Rani recently appeared on Bigg Boss 17 as a guest with Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav to promote their song.

