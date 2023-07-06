Bigg Boss OTT 2: FIR filed against former reality show contestant Puneet Superstar

Bigg Boss OTT 2's former contestant Puneet Kumar, popularly known as Puneet Superstar has been making headlines since the moment he stepped inside the Salman Khan hosted house. The social media influencer created a record in Bigg Boss history for being ousted off the show within 24 hours of his stay. In a shocking turn of events, he has now been embroiled in a legal trouble. A police complaint has been lodged against Puneet Superstar by Faizan Ansari.

FIR against Puneet Kumar

An FIR has been registered with the Bhopal Police against Puneet Superstar. The complaint stems from a comment made by Faizan Ansari regarding Puneet Superstar's suitability for the Bigg Boss house. Ansari, an influencer apparently stated that Puneet is an illiterate individual lacking proper manners and undeserving of a place in the house where everyone is known to be decent and educated. After these statements, he has reportedly been subjected to a series of threatening messages from individuals claiming to be associated with Puneet Superstar. These messages have been sent through various channels, including text messages, emails, and social media platforms. As per the complaint copy, the nature of the threats directed towards the complainant have been described as 'severe' and 'brutal.'

Take a look at the police copy of the complaint here:

About Puneet Superstar

Puneet Superstar enjoys an immense fan following on social media and his fans have expressed their disappointment over his elimination. Speculations are rife that the social media influencer will make a comeback inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as a wild card contestant. However, there's no official confirmation regarding the same.

For the unversed, his behavior inside the house was criticized by the housemates. He was seen applying toothpaste on his face, emptying the handwash, and applying it to his hair. Although he received a warning from Bigg Boss, he didn't pay heed and was eliminated the next day.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 19: Jad Hadid spits while looking at Bebika Dhurve to new Captaincy task; 3 top moments