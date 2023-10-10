Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan’s unforgettable meeting with wrestling legend The Great Khali

Abhishek Malhan admirably anchored the fort as he ventured into the highly popular and often controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Throughout his journey on the show, he garnered the unwavering support of millions of fans who stood by him. Despite the intense competition, Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner-up. Currently, Abhishek Malhan finds himself amidst a demanding and hectic schedule due to his commitments to various shoots. Notably, he recently had an unforgettable encounter with the wrestling legend, The Great Khali, during one of his shoots, which must have been an exciting and memorable experience for him.

Fukra Insaan met with the Indian Wrestling king The Great Khali:

Abhishek Malhan maintains an active presence on various social media platforms, constantly engaging with his fans and followers. Recently, he shared a vlog on his mother's family YouTube channel, Dimple Malhan Vlogs, detailing his exciting encounter with the legendary wrestler, The Great Khali. In the vlog, Abhishek took his viewers along as he met Khali sir on the set of an upcoming video shoot. The video showcased some humorous and enjoyable moments between the two. One noteworthy moment was when Abhishek humorously compared the size of his hand to Khali's massive hand.

In another amusing segment, Abhishek shared that The Great Khali playfully gave him a chokeslam, an experience he will never forget. Abhishek Malhan humorously recounted the experience, saying, “Khali sir ne mujhe life pe chokeslam de di, bhai kasam se puri gardan laal ho gyi (Khali sir gave me a chokeslam in real life, I swear my whole neck turned red).” The Great Khali continued the playful interaction by saying, “Chal fir mai massage kar deta hu (Alright, then I'll give you a massage)” and lightly started massaging Abhishek's neck. Abhishek, in a comically scared manner, quickly stopped him. This playful exchange between the two provided a hilarious and entertaining moment in the vlog.

About Abhishek Malhan’s work front:

Abhishek Malhan is a notable social media content creator and influencer. Following his participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, hosted by Salman Khan, Abhishek embarked on a creative collaboration with Jiya Shankar for their debut music album titled, Judaiyaan. The song garnered immense love and appreciation from their dedicated AbhiYa fanbase.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill hospitalized for food infection; Arjun Bijlani extends heartfelt ‘get well soon’ message