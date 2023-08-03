Bigg Boss OTT 2: First season's contestant Uorfi Javed puts her bet on these 3 contestants; Any guesses?

Bigg Boss OTT season 2’s finale is just around the corner and the audience is waiting with bated breaths to see who will emerge as the winner. The clock has started ticking and the current contestants are giving their blood and sweat to prove their mettle as deserving contestants in the eyes of the audience. Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar are the current participants inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed has her top three favorites among these, let’s check out who they are.

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed chooses her favorite contestants

As Bigg Boss OTT 2 is inching closer to the finale, former contestant Uorfi Javed revealed that Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve are her favorite contestants. She expressed her heartfelt admiration for Manisha, touting her as a genuine and real person who always speaks her mind. According to the 25-year-old, the social media influencer’s actions and emotions are sincere, making her a deserving candidate to win the prestigious title.

Take a look at the promo of the show

Besides Manisha, Urfi also showered appreciation on Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve, recognizing their unique strengths in the game. The Bigg Boss OTT 1 fame lauded Abhishek's clever gameplay and hunger to succeed throughout the season, which has made him a strong contender for the winner's spot. Additionally, Uorfi couldn't help but mention Bebika's fashion sense, which added a spark to her personality and made her stand out.

The competition has intensified, and fans of the show are eager to witness the thrilling climax of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The journey of this season has been filled with unexpected twists, surprising turns, and unforgettable moments, making it a season worth remembering.

Family week

The contestants have been staying away from their respective family members and this week they were given a surprise by Bigg Boss. The contestants' family members entered the house to amp up their children’s energy a few days before Bigg Boss OTT 2’s conclusion.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

The season kickstarted with a bang and the show which was supposed to be for six months, got a two-week extension due to its successful viewership.

