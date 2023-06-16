Bigg Boss OTT 2: Former BB contestant Sunny Leone to enter Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is making waves and has the nation abuzz ever since its announcement. With its unique format and compelling contestants, the show has become the talk of the town. Bigg Boss OTT 2 promises several exciting additions and twists. This season introduces audience participation, empowering viewers with ultimate control over the game. They will have the power to influence the outcomes of daily tasks, an exceptional move in the show's history. Several top-notch personalities from different walks of life are entering the second season of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Sunny Leone to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Now, another popular star is all set to join the show. The vivacious and glamorous Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is set to be seen on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. The actress, who started her journey in Bollywood post her entry in Bigg Boss Season 5, back in 2011, has fascinated the audience with her acting and dance moves. Sunny has already got the fans excited and eager as she is gearing up to be back on this season of Bigg Boss OTT to exude her charm and brilliance.

Sunny Leone talks about entering Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Commenting on her appearance, Sunny Leone shared, “Coming on Bigg Boss OTT will be like a homecoming for me. There are so many memories that come rushing back as this was one of the turning points in my career. I have been closely following the show and am all charged up to take it to the next level. So, wait and watch, everyone, this season will be even more sunny!”



But the guessing game continues as viewers speculate if Sunny Leone is entering as the 13th surprise contestant OR will she be a co-host alongside superstar Salman Khan. Only time will tell.

Update on Bigg Boss OTT 2:

For the uninformed, Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev, Akanksha Puri, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Palak Purswani are some of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

The wait for Bigg Boss OTT 2 is almost over, as it is all set to start streaming on OTT platforms from June 17, 2023. The viewers can catch the show anytime on Jio Cinema and Voot Select, and best of all, it can be enjoyed for free on these platforms.

