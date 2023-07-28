Bigg Boss OTT 2: Former Contestant Puneet Superstar loses his Instagram account, Fans react

When the popular yet controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT season 2 was yet to premiere, the loyal fans of the show wondered what new will they get to witness this season and the kind of contestants that will enter the show. While many popular celebrities like YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, popular TV actors Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar and successful veteran Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt entered the show, there was one name which raised a lot of curiosity among the audiences. It was social media sensation Puneet Superstar aka Lord Puneet.

The Instagram influencer started making headlines on news websites and across social media platforms even before his entry. The loyal fans of the show were excited to understand what kind of contestant he will turn out to be considering his quirky stage name. It did shock some people and fellow contestants to know that the 48-year-old enjoys such a massive fan following across social media platforms. However, he was removed from the show within 24 hours of his entry for his alleged behaviour inside the house. He is again making headlines for another shocking reason. Here's why.

Puneet Superstar’s Instagram account gets deleted

The popular social media influencer Puneet Superstar is fondly called Lord Puneet by his loyal fans and is known for trending on social media platforms even for the weirdest season. The sensation captured a lot of eyeballs during his entry in the popular yet controversial reality Bigg Boss season 2. Lord Puneet enjoys a crazy fan following on social media with more than a million followers on his Instagram account. He tries to entertain his followers with his funny videos. There have always been divided opinions on his work while there were people who found him cringe there were some who found him entertaining. As a result, he gained a lot of support on social media with fans posting his videos on YouTube calling him the best influencer.

When the 48-year-old was about to make his entry in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, his fans organised trends for him on Twitter already declaring himself as the winner of the show. He garnered a lot of attention for his quirky and eccentric behaviour inside the house. However, his stint in the show was short-lived when he got kicked out of the house on the second day itself leading to fans protesting in support calling the show biased and demanding his re-entry into the show. He remained unbothered about his eviction and continued to enjoy his popularity on Instagram. However today he has lost his Instagram account which has disappointed him and his fans. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame’s fans took to Twitter to express their anger. A user wrote,” We want Lord Puneet back.” Another user wrote,” Is it true Instagram celebrity Puneet Superstar lost his Instagram account.” They also started accusing Bigg Boss 16 winner Mc Stan’s fans after Puneet made some comments about the former.

Who is Puneet Superstar?

Puneet Superstar rose to fame with TikTok but after the app got banned he started making reels on Instagram which garnered him more popularity. He participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2 but got evicted within a day. Speaking on his eviction, “ Woh darr gaye the ki Puneet Superstar show jeet jayega aur 12 ghante ke andar maine audience ka dil jeet liya tha , maine koi galti nahi kari hai isliye mujhe koi afsos nahi hai.”

