Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav abusing Avinash Sachdev to Bebika Dhurve slut-shaming Manisha Rani; Here are the intense fights

The popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss is incomplete without fights and heated arguments between the contestants. We have seen contestants getting worked up for the pettiest reasons and even ready to rip their heads off. Bigg Boss OTT season 2 too witnessed some intense fights from Elvish Yadav abusing Avinash Sachdev to Bebika Dhurve slut shaming Manisha Rani. Let us look back at the top 5 fights in the house.

Elvish Yadav- Avinash Sachdev

It was just a few weeks since Elvish Yadav’s entry as a wild card contestant and he ended up having an intense rivalry with Avinash Sachdev. It all started when Avinash was cleaning the living room and Elvish attempted to pick a fight with him. He warned Avinash that the broom should not touch his body and he should be careful while cleaning the living room. Things got heated up when Elvish started abusing Avinash and even said, “ Bewakoof ka Bachha hai kya( Are you a child of a dumb person ) I was not even talking to you so better stay away and do not try to fight with me.” Avinash got angry as well and gave back to him in a similar tone.

Jiya Shankar-Elvish Yadav

Jiya Shankar and Elvish Yadav had one of the most heated fights in Bigg Boss OTT season 2. During one of the captaincy tasks, Elvish was announced as the dictator of the house who can make the housemates do whatever he wants till the buzzer rings. When Elvish asked Jiya to bring him a glass of water at first she refused but later gave him soap-infused water. Yadav called her out on this behavior but she was not willing to accept her mistake. Later, she apologised to Elvish and was even schooled by host Salman Khan on weekend ka vaar.

Bebika Dhurve- Jad Hadid

When Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar were performing chores, Bebika Dhurve showed up screaming and Jad said that he is not interested in talking to a girly. Bebika provoked Jad to show his real self to which Jad responded in a shocking manner and showed his but asking her to talk to his butt. Dhurve got angry and threatened to leave the show and on the weekend ka vaar Jad was called out by Salman for his unacceptable behavior.

Pooja Bhatt- Manisha Rani

During the ticket to the finale task, Pooja Bhatt asked Manisha Rani to play the villain in the task but she refused. Pooja tried convincing her that she will make an interesting villain as she dictates Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan but Manisha proudly called herself the heroine of the house. She further told Pooja that she knows that she cast Jiya as the heroine as she is gorgeous and has a good fan following.

Advertisement

Bebika Dhurve-Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani got triggered when Bebika slut-shamed her telling her how badly she wants male attention and even changes colors like a chameleon. It all began when Manisha was asking Dhurve about food the latter responded by calling her a b**ch and how she loses herself around men. The fight got intense and the two exchanged in a war of words.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Finalist Abhishek Malhan hospitalized; sister Prerna confirms