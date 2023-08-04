Bigg Boss OTT 2: Gauahar Khan, former reality show's winner REVEALS her top picks

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is just a few days away from its grand finale and neither the audience nor fans can hold back their curiosity to witness who the winner of this popular title would be. The actors from the film and television industry have also been showering their love and support for their favorite contestants this season. Recently, Bigg Boss season 7 winner Gauahar Khan took to her social media account to extend support to her favorite contestants of Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

Gauahar Khan chooses her favorite contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is gearing up for its grand finale and now Bigg Boss season 7 winner Gauahar Khan has shared a video talking about her favorite contestants on her social media account. In the video, the Bigg Boss 7 fame ranked Pooja Bhatt as the topmost contender to win the show. She further ranked Manisha Rani as her second favorite and talked about her accent and how her heart has been pure throughout the season. The 39-year-old actress further said “ There is a tie for No 3.” as she chose Youtubers Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan as equally deserving to grab the third spot. She further said that she has been closely following this season as well with the 24-hour live streaming on Jio Cinema.

Take a look at her social media post

For the unversed, Gauahar Khan was one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss Season 7. She received massive praise from the audiences for conducting herself with utmost dignity and grace on the controversial reality show. The Office fame actress was known for her fierce and unfiltered opinions and also for standing by her friends in need. Even after the end of her season, she continued to follow other seasons of the show and always expressed her opinions on social media. Khan is also repeatedly invited by the makers of the show as a panellist and for special tasks in the show. She also appeared as a super senior in Bigg Boss season 14 along with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan.

This season too she actively expressed her opinion on her favorite contestants. Earlier the social media sensation Uorfi Javed and the dashing Karan Kundrra also shared their top 3 contestants of this season. It will be interesting to see whose prediction comes true.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

The contestants are now working off their blood and sweat in the final days of the show. Abhishek Malhan became the first contestant to secure his position in the finale week. The grand finale promises to be a thrilling and exciting event for the contestants and audiences alike.

