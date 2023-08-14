Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Bebika Dhurve becomes second contestant to get eliminated after Pooja Bhatt

Today is the grand night that will reveal who will pick up the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy. Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT 2 started streaming from June 17 onwards on Jio Cinema and today is the Grand Finale. The top 5 to reach the Grand Finale after a tough battle inside the house includes Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, and Pooja Bhatt. Contestants are waiting with bated breath to see who lifts the winning trophy. However, contestant Pooja Bhatt became the first contestant to be eliminated on the Grand Finale night, leaving behind the four.

Bebika Dhurve gets evicted

Bebika Dhurve becomes the second contestant to get evicted on the Grand Finale night. Talking about her journey, the actress had an interesting journey inside the house. She grabbed the limelight from the beginning. The astrologer-turned-actress had many heated arguments with the housemates and also a few emotional outbursts on the show. Her predictions for others were not taken lightly by the housemates, which was often the reason for the tiffs. However, during the last few days, viewers saw her forming a good bond with Manisha Rani and Pooja Bhatt. She even acknowledged how Pooja Bhatt has always given her the right advice. Her fans also supported her through thick and thin, and that is why she made it to the top 5 surviving all evictions.

Now, the top three finalists are Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, and Abhishek Malhan. Bebika gives an emotional goodbye as she gets teary-eyed and asks Salman Kha, 'Have I made you proud?'

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 on Jio Cinema. During the weekends, a special segment called Weekend Ka Vaar was hosted by Salman Khan. The show started with thirteen contestants - Puneet Sharma, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, and Falaq Naazz. While Puneet Sharma created history by becoming the first contestant to get eliminated within 24 hours, Jiya Shankar was the 6th contestant to get eliminated.

