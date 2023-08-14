Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Finalist Abhishek Malhan hospitalized; sister Prerna confirms

As the clock winds down on August 14, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is poised to conclude its journey. Hosted by none other than the Dabangg Salman Khan, the show has navigated through its twists and turns to unveil its top five finalists: Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve. In a surprising turn of events ahead of the final episode, Prerna Malhan (Fukra Insaan’s sister) confirmed that Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan has been hospitalized.

This unforeseen development adds a layer of intrigue to the culmination of the show, raising questions about its potential impact on the final proceedings.

Here’s what Prerna Malhan shared with Abhishek’s fans:

Prerna Malhan took to her Twitter channel, now known as X, she wrote in her tweet, “Just got to know Abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital. So, he won’t be able to perform for y’all tonight. He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery.”

Fans pray for Malhan’s speedy recovery

The message garnered numerous reactions from Abhishek's dedicated fans, who are undoubtedly concerned about his well-being and have been eagerly wishing for his swift recovery.

Fans are wishing and praying for Malhan’s speedy recovery. Some fans wrote, “It's very sad news @AbhishekMalhan4 Get well soon man performance we will definitely miss but health first. Guys let's all pray and wish him speedy recovery”, “Get well Soon @AbhishekMalhan4. Wishing him for his speedy recovery asap! Fukra Insaan. You entertained us already through the season from day 1st already...Thanks”, and “Get well soon Abhi Praying for his speedy recovery Trophy Abhi ki hi hai Di jamkar vote karenge sare bappa protect him.”

The outpouring of well-wishes and hopes for Abhishek's speedy recuperation underscores the strong bond between him and his supporters, reflecting the genuine connections that he has forged through his journey on Bigg Boss OTT 2. As viewers await the grand finale, the outcome remains uncertain, with the contestants' performances and the unfolding events in the spotlight.

The much-anticipated climax is set to unveil at 9 PM today on JioCinema, as the curtain falls on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale EXCLUSIVE: Badshah to join Salman Khan for the episode