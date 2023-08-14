Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Is Alia Bhatt waiting outside the set for Pooja Bhatt? Mahesh Bhatt REVEALS

All eyes are glued on screens tonight as Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale is premiering tonight. The show premiered on June 17th and since then it has been entertaining the audience with arguments, love stories, bromance, tiffs, and a lot more. And now the moment has arrived that everyone has been waiting for. Only a few hours to go to see the winner lifting the trophy. The Grand Finale started with a bang with Salman Khan welcoming all ex-contestants and families of the top 5.

'Alia ne kaha bahar khade hokar chupke gale lagegi'

On the Grand Finale night, the top 5 contestants got special messages from their family members and their friends. Seeing them, they got emotional. Then Salman Khan goes on to share that their families are also here, and goes on to introduce them. As he introduces Mahesh Bhatt to Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani tries to talk to Mr. Bhatt but Salman Khan playfully tells her to keep quiet. Mr. Bhatt then tells Pooja, “I feel I am standing outside the school with your water bottle. Your mother watches your show every day.” An emotional Pooja replies, “I hear you.” Then Mahesh Bhatt shares how proud he is of Pooja Bhatt, and says, "Aaj guru k agey shisya nikal gaya. (The student has left the teacher behind today)" He further adds, "Alia ne kaha bahar khade hokar chupke gale lagegi."

Take a look at Pooja Bhatt on Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale night:

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 on Jio Cinema. During the weekends, a special segment called Weekend Ka Vaar was hosted by Salman Khan. The show started with thirteen contestants - Puneet Sharma, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, and Falaq Naazz. While Puneet Sharma created history by becoming the first contestant to get eliminated within 24 hours, Jiya Shankar was the 6th contestant to get eliminated.

Pooja Bhatt became the first contestant to get eliminated on the Grand Finale night. Now, the competition to lift the winning trophy is among Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Elvish Yadav.

