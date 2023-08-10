Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Know all about finalists, cash prize, when and where to watch Salman Khan's show

The Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finale episode is just arund the corner, and viewers are eager to find out who will clinch the title and walk away with the money. The reality series is an enormously popular show in India, with millions of fans. They watch every episode obsessively to see their favorite contenders perform their best on the show. Additionally, people also enjoy seeing Salman Khan as the host of the show. Following a one and a half month whirlwind ride tightly packed with disagreements, hardships, controversies, and a lot of conflict, the Salman Khan-hosted show is getting ready for its much-anticipated grand finale.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finalists

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where double elimination was introduced, Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev. Yesterday, in the mid week Jiya Shankar got evicted from the Bigg B house leaving Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve as the finalists. Fukra Insaan became the first finalist of the reality show and the last captain of the house.

Journey of all finalists in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan has always been one step ahead of the other inmates in terms of work or otherwise. Abhishek has not only managed to stay on good terms with almost all of his fellow candidates, but has also always taken a stand when necessary, thanks to his diplomatic demeanor and a distinct gaming sense. After overcoming Pooja Bhatt in a recent task, Abhishek has also become the show's first finalist.

Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav, regardless of being a wildcard, has wowed the OTTians from the moment he entered the Bigg Boss house. Elvish has seamlessly succeeded to keep the limelight on himself over the past couple of weeks, whether it is for his clashes with Avinash Sachdeva or his messy remakes about Bebika Dhruve. Elvish Yadav's prospects of being the first wild card to win the reality program are high, thanks to his vibrant presence on the show and large fan following.

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt is one of the most loved Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants by the fans. From tutoring co-contestants to moderating activities, the actress has kept viewers captivated to their television screens. Pooja is praised for her frank attitude and outspoken ideas. Pooja has built strong bonds with all of the show's candidates. Pooja is one of the strongest competitors in the show and in the line of winning. She was the second contestant to enter the finale.

Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani, a renowned social media influencer, has made news for her fantastic game plan in the Bigg Boss house hosted by Salman Khan. Her adorable demeanor has garnered millions of fans, and her excellent fashion sense is widely admired. She is one of the most popular contenders this season and has a strong chance of winning. She also shares a close bond with participants Bebika Dhurve and Elvish Yadav and tries to help them out in the game.

Advertisement

Bebika Dhurve

Bebika Dhurve is one of the top three finalists of the renowned Indian TV reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Bebika shares a great bond with Manisha Rani and Pooja Bhatt. However, she also has a rival in fellow contestant Abhishek Malhan.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Cash Prize

Every year Bigg Boss promises a heavy sum and an interesting way to congratulate the winner. This year, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 will be rewarded with the cash prize of twenty-five lakhs, along with a “Bigg Boss OTT trophy.” The amount of the cash prize was never disclosed officially by the makers of the show, but in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Manisha Rani was spotted talking to Abhishek Malhan and discussing the amount. The winner of the show will also get the groceries for their entire life.

Advertisement

When and where can you watch Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, hosted by none other than Dabangg Salman Khan will premiere on Jio Cinema for free. This is the second time in the history of Bigg Boss with the show being streamed on an OTT app. The show will host its finale and Salman Khan will announce the winner of the house on August 14th 2023, i.e., the upcoming Monday. The Indian reality show will air from 9 PM onwards.