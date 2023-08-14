Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Manisha Rani becomes third contestant to get eliminated

This Monday just got better as Bigg Boss OTT 2 is premiering its Grand Finale tonight. The Salman Khan-hosted show premiered on June 17, and since then left no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked. The grand night will reveal who will pick up the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy. The top 5 to reach the Grand Finale after a tough battle inside the house includes Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, and Pooja Bhatt. Contestants are waiting with bated breath to see who lifts the winning trophy. However, two contestants have already bid goodbye to the competition.

Manisha Rani gets eliminated

Dream Girl 2 cast Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday enter the show and interact with everyone. Then Salman Khan reveals that Ayuushmann Khurrana will have to end one of the top 3 contestants' journeys here. Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Abhishek Malhan are given a task where they are asked to share the highlight of their Bigg Boss journey. After this task, it is revealed Manisha Rani is eliminated.

Take a look at the winning task here:

Talking about the social media influencer’s journey, Manisha Rani is one of the most loved contestants inside the house. Everybody loves her bubby and no-filter attitude. In this house, she also opened up about her struggles in her life, how she made a name as a dancer, and later as a social media influencer. Many have hailed the small-town girl for her passion and unwavering determination. In fact, she made it to the top 5 with this determination of hers. Her humor, caring for other contestants, and being her authentic self helped her secure a special place in the hearts of audiences.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 on Jio Cinema. During the weekends, a special segment called Weekend Ka Vaar was hosted by Salman Khan. The show started with thirteen contestants - Puneet Sharma, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, and Falaq Naazz. While Puneet Sharma created history by becoming the first contestant to get eliminated within 24 hours, Jiya Shankar was the 6th contestant to get eliminated.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Pooja Bhatt becomes first contestant to get eliminated