Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Pooja Bhatt becomes first contestant to get eliminated

And just like that, today is the grand night that will reveal who will pick up the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy. Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT 2 started streaming from June 17 onwards on Jio Cinema and today is the Grand Finale. The top 5 to reach the Grand Finale after a tough battle inside the house includes Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, and Pooja Bhatt. Contestants are waiting with bated breath to see who lifts the winning trophy. However, contestant Bebika Dhurve became the first contestant to be eliminated on the Grand Finale night, leaving behind the four.

Pooja Bhatt gets evicted

Pooja Bhatt becomes the first contestant to get evicted on the Grand Finale night. The actress had an interesting journey inside the house. One of the famous 90s Bollywood actresses, Pooja Bhatt took everyone by surprise when she entered the show. Initially, she was supposed to join as a panelist but came on board as a contestant. Her stint inside the house will be remembered as everyone’s favorite. She shared valuable advice with the contestants and on several occasions, she acted as a moderator to resolve fights between them. The actress also opened up about her journey and shared her personal struggle, her lowest phase in life, among other interesting revelations.

Now, the top four finalists are Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve, and Abhishek Malhan. It's time to see who gets eliminated next.

Take a look at the contestant here:

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 on Jio Cinema. During the weekends, a special segment called Weekend Ka Vaar was hosted by Salman Khan. The show started with thirteen contestants - Puneet Sharma, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, and Falaq Naazz. While Puneet Sharma created history by becoming the first contestant to get eliminated within 24 hours, Jiya Shankar was the 6th contestant to get eliminated.

