Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Salman Khan on Pooja Bhatt, ‘Hum dono ko galat karne ka bohot experience hai’

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17th and since then, it has been an entertaining journey of ups and downs. From intensive fights and argument to friendship and loves stories, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house witnessed it all. And now the moment has arrived that everyone has been waiting for. Bigg Boss loyalists are glued to the screens tonight to watch the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale. Only a few hours to go to see the winner lifting the trophy.

'Pooja aur mera galti karne ka bohot experience hai'

Salman Khan has proven over the years that he is the best host and Bigg Boss is incomplete without him. As the Grand Finale premiered tonight, the ex-contestants and the families of the finalists gathered on stage. As they took the stage, Salman Khan interacted with them. He told the contestants, "Pooja aur mera galti karne ka bohot experience hai." To provide the context, he was teasing Avinash Sachdev about his bond with Jiya Shankar and asked Palak Purswani if she has any problems if sparks fly between them. Jiya steps away and points to Falaq Naazz and says, "Yaha ye connection nahi dikhai de raha hai aapko?" Then Salman Khan goes to laud Pooja Bhatt for her contribution to the show. This receives loud appreciation from the audience and Mahesh Bhatt is all smiles.

Who are the top 5 contestants?

After surviving all evictions, the contestants to reach the top 5 of this season include Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, and Pooja Bhatt.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 on Jio Cinema. During the weekends, a special segment called Weekend Ka Vaar was hosted by Salman Khan. The show started with thirteen contestants - Puneet Sharma, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, and Falaq Naazz. While Puneet Sharma created history by becoming the first contestant to get eliminated within 24 hours, Jiya Shankar was the 6th contestant to get eliminated.

