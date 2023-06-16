Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Launch: Salman Khan looks handsome as he arrives in style on sets

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is all set to hit the screens tomorrow, and fans cannot control their excitement. As the countdown begins, fans eagerly await the drama, entertainment, and unexpected twists that the show is known for. In Bigg Boss OTT season 2, the viewers will play a pivotal role like never before and will have the superpower to influence daily tasks and outcomes. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will also return to the screens and will host the OTT edition of Bigg Boss for the first time.

Salman Khan arrives for the launch event of Bigg Boss OTT 2:

A few minutes ago, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is also the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2, was spotted on the show's set. Dressed in an orange shirt, denim jeans, and sporting stylish sunglasses, Salman looked dashing as he posed for photographs. Standing beside a customized bus adorned with vibrant Bigg Boss posters, the actor added an extra touch of glamour to the event.

Take a look at Salman Khan's PICS from Bigg Boss OTT 2 launch event:

Watch the video here-

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will offer a captivating experience with multicamera streaming, allowing fans to toggle between different perspectives and not miss a single moment of action. The viewers will be treated to 1000+ hours of live content, in addition to exclusive cuts, and round-the-clock content drops from the house. Fans will have the opportunity to react in real-time through live chats and emojis while watching different parts of the house in real-time, elevating the interactivity to another level.

Speaking about the participants, Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev, Akanksha Puri, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Palak Purswani are some of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Bigg Boss 5 fame Sunny Leone will also be seen on the show. But viewers speculate if Sunny Leone is entering as the 13th surprise contestant OR will she be a co-host alongside superstar Salman Khan. It will be interesting to know this.

The wait for Bigg Boss OTT 2 is almost over, as it is all set to start streaming on OTT platforms from June 17, 2023. The viewers can catch the show anytime on Jio Cinema and Voot Select, and best of all, it can be enjoyed for free on these platforms.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan's show has 'Strange House' theme redefining innovation; See inside PICS