Bigg Boss OTT 2: Have Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev buried the hatchet after their big fight?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev's bond was witnessed by the viewers since the first episode of the show. However, in a recent episode of the show, it was seen that Jiya and Avinash were at loggerheads after Avinash nominated Jiya for the nomination task. After not talking to each other for two days, it seems like both have decided to solve their differences.

Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev's conversation:

In a heartfelt conversation, Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev address the varying perspectives they hold within the house, drawing upon their pre-existing connection. Jiya candidly shares her sadness over Avinash's nomination last week and the noticeable shift in their camaraderie, primarily attributing it to her bond with Palak.

Opening up about his side of the story, Avinash Sachdev clarifies that his actions were not influenced by Palak. He acknowledges his struggle in forging new friendships, emphasizing that the limited circle of friends he has become his family. Avinash recounts the instant connection they shared upon entering the house, expressing his happiness over the resolution of issues between Jiya and Palak. However, he admits feeling left out, like a second option in their evolving dynamics.

Despite the differences and misunderstandings, Avinash reassures Jiya of his continued friendship, asserting that he holds no personal grudges against her. He values their bond and aims to resolve any lingering tensions between them. Through their heartfelt conversation, Jiya and Avinash find common ground, bridging the gap that had threatened their friendship. They agree to move forward, with a renewed understanding and a shared commitment to maintaining their bond amidst the ever-changing dynamics of the house.

Speaking about nominations, Jiya Shankar and Aaliya Siddiqui were nominated to get evicted from the show. With janta being the 'asli boss' this season, another mid-week twist shakes the housemates as Aaliya Siddiqui gets evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

