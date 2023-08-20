Bigg Boss OTT 2: Here's how first runner-up Abhishek Malhan's family surprised him after he returned

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan has been riding high on popularity ever since his stint in the Salman Khan-led controversial show. The popular YouTuber is all over the headlines as he is praised for his amazing performance and for emerging as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2. For the uninformed, right before the finale, Abhishek Malhan was hospitalised and only attended the grand finale for a few hours. Even after the show ended, Abhishek was still in the hospital for over two days. After getting discharged, Abhishek travelled to his hometown Delhi.

Abhishek Malhan gets a surprise after reaching home:

Abhishek Malhan's mother Dimple Malhan who is also a YouTuber shared a new vlog on her YouTube channel giving a glimpse of their Mumbai to Delhi tour. In this vlog, we see Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame being surrounded by the paparazzi and fans at the Mumbai airport. Later after reaching Delhi, Abhsihek's brother Nischay Malhan also reached the airport to receive his parents and brother. Abhishek looked emotional as he met his brother Nischay after 70 days. After reaching home, Abhishek looked surprised as he noticed a lot of changes in his house. Abhishek's family surprised him by revamping his room.

Click here to watch Abhishek Malhan's mother's vlog

About Abhishek Malhan's journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Abhishek Malhan's journey in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been quite interesting. From the first episode itself, Abhishek was seen being vocal about his opinions and perspectives. During his stint, Abhishek formed a close bond with Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav. He had a cordial relationship with every inmate and was often praised for his performance in the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale was held on August 14 and out of 15 only 5 contestants managed to reach the finale of Salman Khan-led show. The five finalists of the show were Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. Pooja was the first to get voted out from the top 5 finalists, followed by Bebika and Manisha. Abhishek emerged as the first runner-up in Bigg Boss OTT 2 whereas Elvish Yadav lifted the trophy of the season.

