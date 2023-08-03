Bigg Boss OTT 2: Here's what Alia Bhatt had to say about sister Pooja Bhatt's stint on Salman Khan-hosted show

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is nearing its end next week, and the competition among the 8 contestants is getting tougher. Each episode gets more exciting, keeping fans at the edge of their seats, eagerly waiting for the next surprising twist. The show has been running for seven weeks since 13 contestants entered the house on June 17th to compete for the prestigious Bigg Boss trophy. Now, only eight contestants remain after facing evictions and staying true to themselves. The craze for Bigg Boss has even reached Bollywood, with actress Pooja Bhatt being a part of the show hosted by Salman Khan.

Alia Bhatt comments about Pooja Bhatt:

Recently, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress Alia Bhatt was spotted during an event. While exiting the event, Alia was asked to comment about her sister Pooja Bhatt's stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. The paparazzi gather her while she was taking an exit and sitting in her car. Alia told the paparazzi, "Voh vaha hai vahi mere liye jeet hai. I lover her. (She is Bigg Boss that is the biggest achievement for me)."

Watch Alia Bhatt's video here-

Mahesh Bhatt on Bigg Boss OTT 2:

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt appeared on the controversial reality show. During this appearance, the filmmaker motivated the contestants for playing a better game and also recalled his past life struggles. While talking to Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt also revealed that Alia Bhatt is a big fan of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He added that Alia, Soni Razdan, and Pooja Bhatt's mother watch the show. Mahesh Bhatt revealed, "Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t have time for all this and Shaheen Bhatt is intellectual so she doesn’t watch Bigg Boss."

Update about Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Currently, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has 8 contestants Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev. In the 48th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan will be competing against each other to become the first finalist of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 47: Mahesh Bhatt-Pooja Bhatt recalling past hardships and more; 3 unmissable moments