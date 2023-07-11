Bigg Boss OTT 2: Housemates Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan react to Cyrus Broacha’s exit

In a sudden turn of events on the 24th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, viewers were taken aback when contestant Cyrus Broacha bid an unexpected farewell to the reality show. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss broke the news to Cyrus that he had to leave the house due to medical emergencies and his family's request. He didn't get a chance to bid the contestants goodbye. This unforeseen exit left the remaining contestants shocked and emotional. Now, a few contestants reacted to the incident and shared what they feel.

Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan on Cyrus's exit

For a task on the show, Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt were called together to share their opinions about the activities inside the house over tasty food items. The contestants had the option to quit the conversation if they didn't enjoy it by pressing a buzzer. Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek talked about their family and Cyrus's exit from the show. Abhishek shared, "We can't deny the fact that we all have a mini Cyrus inside us who is terribly missing family and homesick, and how after seeing Falaq's sister got his emotions triggered." Pooja shared that she is single, and while everybody has somebody outside the house to take care of them, she has nobody to turn to. An emotional Pooja shared, "Hum saab apne family ko miss kar rahen hain, aur hum sabka koi na koi bahar wait kar rahe hain, but main single aurat hu, aur mera koi nahi hai ghar chalane ke liye. (We are all missing our family, we all have somebody who is waiting for us, but I'm a single woman and I do not have anybody to run my house.)"

With each episode, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 continues to provide viewers with quirky twists and turns, keeping them hooked. The unexpected departures and emotional moments add to the unpredictability and excitement that the show is known for. As the journey of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 unfolds, audiences eagerly await further developments and await the next surprise that awaits them in the ever-evolving house of drama and entertainment.

Big Boss OTT Season 2 streams on JioCinema.

