Bigg Boss OTT 2: How many outfits did Palak Purswani carry for the show? Exact number will leave you in shock

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is proving to be a dramatic affair as the much-talked-about show continues to entertain the viewers with the contestants' constant argument, drama, and love affair. It's been only a week since the show premiered and it has already taken some unexpected turns and some serious fights broke out in the house. One of the contestants, Palak Purswani has been grabbing headlines not just for being inside the house with her ex-boyfriend, Avinash Sachdev, but for her sartorial choices.

Palak Purswani is carrying around 150 outfits

Palak Purswani, in an interview with ETimes, revealed that she is carrying a massive number of clothes. She doesn't want to repeat her outfits, so she completed her yearly quota of buying clothes by shopping for Bigg Boss OTT 2. She has 8 bags with her, out of which 6-7 bags contain all her clothes, and 3 bags contain bags. The social media influencer and actress who enjoys dressing up revealed she is carrying around 150 outfits for 30 days. Sharing details of all that she is carrying, Palak shared, "I am carrying close to 150 outfits for 30 days. You are only allowed to carry one month’s clothes. My nightwear is different, I am carrying scrunchies matching my nightwear, my hairbands, fluffy chappals, all are sorted accordingly. Everything is set. From earrings to belt, everything is set. I will go crazy if my clothes are taken away."

The list of contestants who are inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house includes Palak's ex-boyfriend Avinash Sachdev along with Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt. Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17. It can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema for free. The new episodes of the show come live every day at 9 pm on the Jio Cinema app.

