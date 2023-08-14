Bigg Boss OTT 2: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal supports THIS contestant; Take a guess

As the eagerly awaited finale of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' approaches tonight, fans are gearing up to show their support for their favorite contestants through trending discussions on various social media platforms. The top 5 contestants in the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house comprise Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve. With the end of the season drawing near, the fans' enthusiasm is evident as they rally behind their preferred participants, discussing their strengths and engaging in conversations to elevate their chosen contestant to victory.

Many celebrities are showering contestants with their immense love and support. Yuzvendra Chahal, an Indian cricketer who is one of the best wrist spinners in the world is also supporting his favorite contestant on the show.

Yuzvendra Chahal shows support to THIS contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal took to his Instagram and posted a story to showcase his endorsement of Elvish Yadav, the well-known YouTuber. Chahal shared a reel on his Instagram story, featuring Elvish and tagged him in the post, accompanied by a hashtag that signified his unwavering support, accompanied by a powerful muscle emoji. After this gesture from the Indian cricketer, social media again scores backing for Elvish Yadav in the competition, and that adds to the growing momentum of support for the social media sensation.

The two most supported contestants on the show

As the competition intensifies toward the winner's title, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan seem to be taking the lead. The captivating performances, strategic gameplay, and genuine personalities exhibited by Abhishek and Elvish have resonated deeply with viewers, leading to an expansion of their fan bases.

The increased support and popularity they've gained during their time on the show exemplify the dynamic nature of reality competitions and how they can impact individuals' public images. Both Abhishek and Elvish have harnessed their platforms to connect with audiences, creating a powerful bond that extends beyond the confines of the show. As the finale approaches, their robust fan followings could play a crucial role in determining the ultimate winner of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Finalist Abhishek Malhan hospitalized; sister Prerna confirms