Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan reveals his TRUE feelings for Jiya Shankar; WATCH

It's not uncommon for housemates to get close and fall for each other inside the Bigg Boss house. In the ongoing Bigg Boss OTT 2, the relationship between Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz was constantly under the scanner. Now, for the last few days, viewers cannot help but wonder if there's something brewing between Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar. The YouTuber addressed the rumors as he shared what he feels for Jiya Shankar.

Abhishek Malhan opens up about his feelings for Jiya Shankar

Viewers love Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan's friendship inside the house. They have also come up with a cute term for them, 'Abhiya'. In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, the pair was seen performing a cute dance number as their task. On several occasions, Jiya and Abhishek have been seen sharing a good bond. During the Ticket to Finale task, Jiya also flirted with Abhishek and shared that she likes him as she is into 'sharif' guys. She also mentioned that Manisha was questioning her about her feelings for Abhishek. But she didn't respond as she wanted to have the conversation directly with Abhishek.

Now, Abhishek opened up about having a 'soft spot' for Jiya. He said that Jiya has always been there for him and has voted for him on occasions when he didn't expect her to. Abhishek was talking to Elvish and Manisha about this. But, the Youtuber mentioned that his intentions are pure and said, "Hum log saath me ek bed pe sote hain lekin beech mein takiya hota hai. Game ke liye love story nahi chahiye. Hum ek bed pe hai, teri kasam maan me ek baar bhi baat nhi aayi. 41 days mein kabhi personal baat nhi ki," Fukra Insaan told Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani. We hope the duo will stop teasing him now.

