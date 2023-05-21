Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is Aditya Narayan participating in Salman Khan-hosted show? Find out

India's most controversial reality show Bigg Boss is again in the news as the show's OTT edition might release soon. After Bigg Boss OTT season 1's success, the makers are now gearing up for Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Like the previous season, this season might also see popular celebrities participating in the hit show and showcasing their unfiltered personality. Amidst all this, the makers of the show have started approaching well-known personalities for the second season.

Aditya Narayan approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2:

According to Tellychakkar report, popular singer-anchor Aditya Narayan might also be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The report suggests that Aditya has been offered the show and the talks are on between him and the makers. If things go well then Aditya might be a part of this controversial show which will be hosted by Salman Khan this time.

On May 20, Pinkvilla exclusively informed that Salman Khan has shot for the promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2. “Salman Khan has agreed to host Bigg Boss OTT as he really loves the show, and will shoot for the promo today (May 20) in Mumbai’s Film City studio. Season 2 is expected to go on air in June. Preparations for the promo shoot have begun, while the team is also in the process of roping in the contestants,” a source close to the development informed us.

According to several reports, popular celebs such as Raajev Sen, Munawar Faruqui, Zaid Darbar, Jiya Shankar, Paras Arora, Shivam Sharma, and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam’s brother Gulshan might be a part of Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Reportedly, Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will be launched grandly and will run for up to 3 months. Post which, Bigg Boss 17 will go on air and is likely to witness a run time of 3 months too. However, there is no official confirmation of this news by the channel/platform yet.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE: Here’s when Salman Khan will shoot for its promo