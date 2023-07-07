Bigg Boss OTT 2: Will Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill appear on Salman Khan-hosted show?

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is a reality show that has gained a lot of attention from viewers due to its controversial and entertaining nature. This season, Salman Khan is hosting the show for the first time in its OTT version, which has made it even more interesting and popular. The contestants have been locked inside the Bigg Boss house for over two weeks now, and their actions have already become the talk of the town. Several celebs have appeared on the reality show in the weekend ka vaar episodes to promote their projects. In the upcoming weekend ka vaar episode, Bigg Boss 13 popular contestant will soon be appearing on the Salman Khan-led show.

Shehnaaz Gill to appear on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2:

According to an India Forums report, Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill will be joining Salman Khan on the weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. More information on this is still awaited. Speaking about Shehnaaz Gill, the actress recently joined hands with popular actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for a music video titled 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai'. Shehenaaz and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have been busy promoting their music video.

About Bigg Boss OTT Season 2:

The contestants evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Akanksha Puri. The 9 contestants who are currently locked inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt.

Apart from Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan, all contestants are nominated to get evicted this week from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. It will be interesting to see whose journey will end this week in the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss OTT 2 started streaming from June 17 onwards, and to stay updated with the happenings from the house, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

