Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is the show scripted? Second runner-up Manisha Rani REVEALS as she opens up about her journey

Manisha Rani has undoubtedly carved a special place in the hearts of fans as one of the most cherished and resilient participants in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Originating from a middle-class background, her journey to success serves as an uplifting tale of inspiration for countless others. Manisha took the opportunity to connect with her beloved supporters through an Instagram live session. During this interactive session, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame candidly shared insights into her remarkable journey and engaged in conversations with her fans.

Is Bigg Boss scripted? Manisha Rani answers the question:

Amid the widespread speculation and debate surrounding the authenticity of reality shows, the question of whether Bigg Boss is scripted often emerges. When a fan asked her about her experience inside the house Manisha Rani addressed the question directly, shedding light on her perspective and experiences within the show.

Manisha said, “My time inside the house was absolutely amazing. It was a mixture of so many different and amazing experiences. It was thrilling, exciting, I can't say it was romantic but I did have some romantic experience in the house. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, I used to think that Bigg Boss is scripted. Everything they say, every line I used to think was given by the Bigg Boss team. But when I entered the house, I got to know that nothing, not even a single thing or a line was scripted. Anything and everything that happens inside the house is totally random and non-scripted.”

In today’s Instagram live Manisha also thanked her fans for supporting her throughout her journey.

Manisha Rani’s upcoming project

During her live Instagram session, a fan excitedly and curiously asked Manisha about her upcoming project. Answering the question, she said, “Mera upcoming project hai ek Album. Mai iske baare m abhi jada nahi bta sakti hu but app logo ko maja aayega. (I have an upcoming project, an album. I can't reveal much about it right now, but you all will enjoy it.)”

Manisha Rani is an Indian social media influencer, content creator, and dancer. Her fame skyrocketed upon her entry into Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 this year. She boasts a substantial fan following on her social media accounts. Manisha secured the position of the second runner-up on the show.

