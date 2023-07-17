Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is YouTuber Dhruv Rathee entering the show? Find out

As one of the most successful reality shows, Bigg Boss has been keeping up with the times with an OTT version of the show. Safe to say, it has become equally successful as the television version. Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been garnering attention owing to the dynamics, the apparent fashion sense and personality and the tasks performed by the contestants. The reality show has successfully managed to keep the audience hooked to its twists and turns. Recently Youtuber Elvish Yadav and influencer Aashika Bhatia were welcomed by the task maker as wild card contestants on the show. Following Elvish and Aashika, now popular Youtuber and social media influencer Dhruv Rathee is about to make a wild card entry in the show.

Dhruv Rathee to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wild card contestant

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has come to be known for its unique yet popular contestants. After Youtuber Elvish Yadav and influencer Aashika Bhatia, it is popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee who is about to make a wild card entry in the show. Dhruv Rathee has been one of the most controversial yet popular YouTubers. With Dhruv’s entry into the show, it is YouTube to bring a lot of coverage, and twists and change all the dynamics in the show.

About Dhruv Rathee

About Dhruv Rathee

The popular YouTuber is a social media activist. He is currently residing in Berlin, Germany with his wife Juli Lbr. In his videos, he speaks up on politics, myths, religion and entertainment. Dhruv has over 11.8 million subscribers on YouTube with 1.4 billion views, 1.6 million followers on Twitter and 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT premiered on 17 June at Jio Cinema. The episodes stream at 9 pm with the weekends scheduled as ‘Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan”.

