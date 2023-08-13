Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid apologies to Jiya Shankar, says 'We just had some misunderstandings'; Watch

Bigg Boss OTT 2 former contestants Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar were making headlines during their stint in the controversial reality show. They had a strong connection, with Jad thinking of Jiya as his daughter, and Jiya seeing him as a father figure. Their friendship was good until an important nomination task. They had a problem when choosing who to nominate - Jiya wanted to nominate Avinash Sachdev, while Jad preferred to nominate Abhishek Malhan. This caused an argument between them. Later, Jad talked about how Jiya was acting differently. Their relationship got worse after that, and they didn't talk anymore, having a big disagreement.

Jad Hadid apologies to Jiya Shankar:

Now, just a few hours ago, Bigg Boss OTT 2 former contestant Jad Hadid shared a clip apologising to Jiya Shankar and her fans and also penned a long note. In the caption of this post, Jad wrote, "I’m sorry if I ever hurt you or upset you somehow @jiyaashankarofficial I know for a fact that you’re a wonderful human being, if I could just go back in time believe me I’d have definitely done things differently! But it’s okay, “We live and Learn” right?! That’s how we change improve and evolve. Just want you to know you’ll always be important to me regardless! Keep shining sweetie See you on the finale."

Watch Jad Hadid's video here-

In the video, Jad Hadid apologised to Jiya for misunderstanding her and said, “Now the thing is Jiya’s fans are going a bit loco on me. I owe you guys an apology, Jiya is a great girl, we just had some misunderstandings and you know you are not in our shoes to understand what we go through in the house believe me, because small problems outside the house for you are huge to us inside the house. It's my fault by the time I understood the game it was a bit too late, unfortunately.”

He further added, “By that time I had established a certain bond and made some strong friendships with people there so I can’t suddenly become selfish and ignore these people to focus on the game. It doesn’t work for me like that. It was disappointing seeing Jiya flip suddenly and focus on the game after everything happened but that’s ok for her. She was there for the win and later she understood her mistake but was there for herself. So there are no hard feelings. I still have that soft corner for Jiya. Cheers Jiya!”

Speaking about Jiya Shankar, the actress recently faced midweek eviction after reaching the finale week of Bigg Boss OTT 2. On the other hand, Jad Hadid was nominated along with Avinash Sachdev.

