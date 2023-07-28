Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid breaks down in front of Pooja Bhatt while auditioning during a task; Details Inside

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, hosted by Salman Khan, has become a popular reality show loved by many because of the entertainment it provides. The show is filled with controversies, fights, and drama, which has made it special for the viewers. Every week, the 8 contestants take part in various tasks like nominations, captaincy, ration management, and a special task. They try their best to perform well in these tasks to stay safe and continue living in the Bigg Boss house. In the upcoming ration task, the contestants will have to impress director Pooja Bhatt to earn a special title in the house.

Ration task:

The special audition task for ration in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house takes an emotional curve when Pooja Bhatt decides to question the intent of the contestants. In round 1, Manisha Rani gets furious and disagrees to apply for the role of a 'villain'. She goes out of the room saying, "Hum ye sab ke liye nahi bane hai!" Pooja agrees to this and lets her go. Manisha loses the role! During the interview round 2, Pooja auditions for the role of 'Hero Ka Dost'. Pooja calls Aashika Bhatia, but she denied expressing her zeal to do better on the show. "I won't be a shadow to anyone and will make a mark of myself! I can not be a sidekick or hero ka dost. I am here to do better every day!"

Pooja thereafter goes on to audition Jad Hadid. She asks him the reasons to be here in India, to which Jad gets teary-eyed and shares, "I am here to win the hearts of the people. I want to get a place in this nation and want to work hard and earn a name for myself!" Jad goes on to audition and ends up crying and hugging Pooja. He also wins the role.

Watch Pooja Bhatt taking auditions of the contestants

Recent update about Bigg Boss OTT 2:

A 'Ticket to Finale' task was held in the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and the contestants performed the task in groups. Team C, consisting of Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, and Jiya Shankar, emerged as the winners of this exciting task. Anothet Toy Store task was held in the previous episode of the show where Bebika, Elvish and Jiya competed against each other. At the end of the task, there was a tie between Jiya and Elvish. Thus, the inmates decided that from Jiya and Elvish no one should get an opportunity to directly go in the finale.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get the latest updates about Bigg Boss OTT 2!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 41: Abhishek Malhan age-shaming Avinash Sachdev and more; Here are 3 unmissable moments